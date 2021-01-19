DC urges officials to revive sports culture in West Siang

AALO, 18 Jan: West Siang DC Moki Loyi called upon the officials of the sports department and various sports organizations of the district to gear up activities to revive the sports culture in the district.

Chairing a meeting with various sports associations and committees here on Monday, Loyi said sports activities in the district have almost come to a standstill due to the delay in the development of the general ground here after its dismantling.

“West Siang was a forerunner in games and sports, culture and academic fields. But over the years, we see a vacuum in these arenas and departments working in these fields have the responsibility to uphold the rich legacy,” the DC said.

During the meeting, it was decided to identify a plot of suitable land for establishing an open air gymnasium under the Khelo India programme.

The DC said lands offered by two individuals for the purpose will be surveyed soon.

District Sports Officer Tumto Loyi said a consolidated proposal and blueprint will soon be submitted to the central government for approval and sanctioning of the fitness centre. (DIPRO)