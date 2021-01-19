Relief materials distributed

BOASIMLA, 18 Jan: Relief materials were distributed to the fire victims here on Monday by the Kamle district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA).

Members of the district unit of the ANYA, led by its information and publicity secretary Biki Rama, visited the spot of the fire accident wherein three children lost their lives.

Earlier, ANYA general secretary Bengia Tada appealed to the state government to provide immediate relief to the victims of the fire accident. He also urged local MLA Tarin Dakpe to provide all necessary help to the victim families.