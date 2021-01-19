Legal awareness prog held

PARANG, 18 Jan: A legal awareness programme was organized for women and girls by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) in coordination with local administration of Sagalee subdivision and APWWS Parang unit at the community hall of the government secondary school here on Monday.

During the programme, the APSCW team, led by its Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, interacted with womenfolk there and created awareness on various issues pertaining to women empowerment and various privileges under the legal system.

Chai spoke on topics like gender equality, women empowerment and advantages of giving better education to girl child.

Resource persons, including Techi Hunmai, advocate Karmo Chotton, ArSRLM Sagalee block manager Toko Chichi, Parang PHC MO Dr Nabam Lata Techi and APSCW member secretary Hoksum Ori spoke on topics like domestic violence and polygamy, compulsory registration of marriage and free legal aid, skill development and various scheme of the govovernment for women, mental health and drug abuse and alcoholism and importance of SHG, respectively.

Parang unit APWWS president Nabam Yalla and Sagalee branch APWWS president Gollo Putung Nabam also spoke. (DIPRO)