ZPC seeks cooperation in taking up issues

AALO, 18 Jan: Assuming the office of the West Siang zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) after getting elected unopposed, ZPC Babom Romin appealed to all ZPMs, GPCs and panchayat functionaries to cooperate with him in taking up the issues concerning the welfare of the grassroots government.

He said he would work in close coordination with ministers, MLAs and his team to ensure proper devolution of power, functionaries and finance “to make it more vibrant in the years to come.”

“Since it has been made functional by the present government after a long layoff, the system has to be started from scratch and the role of panchayat functionaries at all levels has to work hard to fulfill the will and aspiration of the rural people.

“Hopefully, the government may devolve the lists of subjects to be handled by the panchayat and planning process has to be elaborately drawn on that basis,” he said.

ZPMs who attended the meeting also spoke on various issues concerning the institution. (DIPRO)