Phassang interacts with IMC officials

ITANAGAR, 18 Jan: Newly elected mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tame Phassang visited the IMC office here in Niti Vihar and interacted with the officials on Monday.

Phassang urged the officials of the IMC to pull up their socks for the next five years to work dedicatedly for the betterment of Itanagar municipal areas.

“All the corporators, irrespective of party affiliation, have to work in unison for all-round development of the IMC jurisdiction,” he said.

Acknowledging the grievances of the public, the mayor called for good coordination among officials, so that the public may receive the best service, with easy access and time-bound completion of work whenever they visit the IMC office.

He informed that soon a joint meeting of all the corporators and IMC officials will be called to hold discussions on all the grievances, issues and problems of the IMC and craft measures to overcome all the hurdles.

Meanwhile, the mayor, along with Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, IMC Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, IMC officials and corporators of various wards jointly inspected various sites for the proposed office of the IMC in Chandranagar, 6 Kilo, and Papu Nallah.