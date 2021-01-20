Minister urges agri officers to be sincere in scheme implementation

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki advised all the officers to be proactive and sincere in implementation of agricultural schemes.

Addressing a review meeting of the agriculture department on Tuesday, Taki urged all the district agriculture officers (DAO) to utilize every single penny of the projects properly and as per guidelines in the districts.

“The physical and financial progress reports along with fund utilization certificate have to be submitted to the agriculture directorate on time, so that further accesses to GoI’s funding can be done at par with other states of the country,” the minister said.

He directed the agriculture director to issue district-wise allocation as soon as fund is received from the central government under the schemes with an objective to achieve physical target of the schemes on time.

The minister also stressed on proper coordination between agriculture department and KVKs at the district level for effective transfer of farm technologies to the farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Bidol Tayeng instructed all the DAOs to be proactive and utilize unspent balance of fund under all central and state government schemes of the last financial year. He also emphasized on timely and proper implementation of the schemes to achieve the annual target.

MLA Gabriel D Wangsu opined that proper verification of farmer registration under the PM Kisan scheme needs to be done at block and district levels “so that the benefits of the scheme go to the actual farmers.”

Agriculture Director Anong Lego and Joint Director Karbom Riram also spoke.

All the DAOs presented physical and financial status of various central sector and state plan schemes in the meeting.