Govt schemes reviewed in Tirap

DC urges PR leaders to monitor project implementation

KHONSA 19 Jan: The implementation of centrally- and state-sponsored schemes in Tirap district was reviewed during the second district level monitoring committee (DLMC) meeting held here on Monday.

Tirap DC Taro Mize in his address requested the newly elected panchayati raj leaders to monitor all the projects in their respective areas and share their feedback during the upcoming DLMC meetings. He also requested the PR leaders to cooperate with the HoDs in tackling ground-level problems during implementation of projects and in selection of beneficiaries under beneficiary related projects.

He further directed the implementing departments to provide details of all the ongoing projects of the district to the zilla parishad hairperson and block-wise details to the ZPM concerned before the conduct of every DLMC meeting.

The DC chairman also asked the administrative officers to continuously monitor the progress of ongoing projects in their respective jurisdiction and to liaise with the executing agencies for completion of incomplete projects in time.

“The release of payment to the contractor against any scheme should commensurate with physical work progress,” the DC said, adding that the work departments should submit the quarterly progress reports of all ongoing schemes to district administration.

“The sub-divisional level monitoring committee and circle level monitoring committee should physically verify the ongoing schemes in their respective jurisdiction,’ the DC said, and commended the work of scheme implementing agencies.

DPO LR Roy also spoke.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, ZPMs and government officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)