Sanjoy seeks early opening of state’s schools

ITANAGAR, 19 Jan: Former education minister and MP Takam Sanjoy has demanded early opening of schools in the state, which he claimed “suffered its worst academic pursuance owing to 2019 pandemic.”

In a release on Monday, Sanjoy said, “The online programme enunciated through national and state education policy has become irrelevant for the interior and backward state of Arunachal Pradesh. Online education and classes, which depends mostly on power supply and internet in the state, has taken a backseat and dampened the spirit of thousands of students under Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), particularly of Classes 10 and 12. Moreover, the online programme had compelled the state administration to adopt the policy of online classes, which has not helped many a student in the state, particularly those pursuing Class 10 and 12 CBSE final year curriculum due to want of many supporting means like electricity, lack of internet, broadband and collapse of communication service.”

Suggesting to the state government to immediately open up schools throughout the state in the “offline mode,” Sanjoy further said, “Many students were psychologically deterred and badly affected due to online mode classes, which was the first of its kind in the history of CBSE, particularly for the state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

He also suggested that schools in all the districts should be immediately opened and teachers engaged for offline classes as usual by maintaining the SOPs and social distancing programme as laid down by the government from time to time.