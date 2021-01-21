CM mourns death of DDK head

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has mourned the demise of DDK Itanagar head Kabang Morang, who expired on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest.

In a condolence letter to late Morang’s wife, Khandu wrote: “I am shocked over the sad news of sudden and untimely demise of late Kabang Morang.”

“In his demise, the press fraternity and the state have lost a dedicated and sincere officer who contributed immensely towards taking the state media, particularly the Doordarshan Kendra Itanagar into new heights,” the letter read. (CM’s PR Cell)