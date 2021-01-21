CRPF distributes water purifiers among needy families

DAPORIJO, 20 Jan: The 138 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized a civic action programme at the AAP Bn ground here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The battalion’s Second-in-Command, Naveen Kumar, along with Assistant Commandant Amit Kumar distributed 80 water purifiers among needy families.

Informing the general public about the aims and objective of the civic action programme, Second-in-Command Kumar said the “CRPF is always ready to help them and anybody can approach the force without any hesitation.”