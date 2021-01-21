NMF felicitates Tirap ZPC

KHONSA, 20 Jan: The Nocte Mothers Federation (NMF) felicitated Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang at her office chamber here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Responding to important issues like domestic violence, child abuse, delay in the construction of the Khonsa-Longding TAH road, drugs and other issues raised by NMF chairperson Nilom Wangsu during the interaction, the ZPC assured the NMF team that she would be keeping in touch with the DD (ICDS/WCD) and CDPOs of Tirap district regarding domestic violence and child abuse.

She also assured the NMF that she would take up the TAH construction issue with the higher authority, and that she would raise the street dogs’ problem in Khonsa township before the town magistrate and the Tirap police.

Regarding the drug menace in the district, the ZPC appealed to all sections of the society to join hands to eradicate the drugs menace from the region.

“All religious leaders, panchayat and youth leaders, village council (chiefs/GBs) need to make public awareness and trace out the drugs peddlers and hand over to police for awarding appropriate punishment as per law,” she said. (DIPRO)