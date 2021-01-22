100 frontline workers given Covishield shots in Mechuka

MECHUKHA, 21 Jan: One hundred frontline workers, including anganwadi workers and ASHAs, received Covishield shots here in Shi-Yomi district on Thursday.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona witnessed the vaccination drive at the community health centre here.

DRCHO Dr Gebu Sona, who led the vaccination drive in Shi-Yomi district, briefed the speaker on the vaccination process.

Lauding the frontline workers for their untiring and selfless services, particularly during the Covid situation, the speaker called upon the recipients of the vaccine to strictly observe the SOPs of vaccination.

The speaker was accompanied by Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi, ZPM Eling Koje and the HoDs of all government departments.

Our correspondent reports: Eighty-nine health workers of Lower Dibang Valley district were given the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday at the district hospital in Roing.

The vaccination drive was launched by DC KN Damo, and the first recipient of the vaccine in the district was Dr Ista Pulu.

DMO Dr R Tatan, DRCHO Dr Raju Mena, NVBDCPO Dr Nangkong Yirang, the DTO, the DSO, the MS and other doctors, nurses and health workers were present at the programme.

“No serious adverse events following immunization so far,” informed Dr Tatan.

DIPROs add: In Raga in Kamle district, DC Hengo Basar launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Thursday.

The DC encouraged all the frontline workers who have registered for vaccination to take the vaccine without any fear.

DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin was the first beneficiary to be vaccinated.

Out of the 356 beneficiaries registered for the Covid-19 vaccine, 58 were vaccinated on the first day.

DMO Dr Nani Rika, Raga ZPM Chamrak Tatum, District Hospital MS Dr Nani Tarang, medical officers, paramedical staffers, ASHAs and anganwadi workers were present.

In East Siang district, the second phase of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched at the Ruksin community health centre (CHC) on Thursday with immunization of healthcare staff, including sanitary workers of private hospitals.

Inaugurating the programme, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering asked the people to take the vaccine without fear. “The Covid-19 vaccine is quite safe and no health complication after administration of the vaccine has been reported in the state,” the MLA said.

Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom appealed to the higher authority to start vaccination of the common people without further delay. He asked the rural people to obey the Covid-19 safety rules until every individual is given the Covid-19 vaccine.

Medical Officer Dr Kadum Jonnom informed that 86 healthcare workers have been enrolled for Covid-19 vaccination in Ruksin block, while the department will conduct vaccination for women & child development staff on 25 January. (With input from Speaker’s PR Cell)