Civic action programme held

[ Ravi Kumar ]

CHANGLANG, 21 Jan: The 9 Assam Rifles conducted a civic action programme at its battalion headquarters here on Thursday and distributed wheelchairs, walking sticks and hearing aids to needy and disabled persons.

At least 10 persons from different villages benefitted from the programme, which was led by 9 Assam Rifles Commandant, Col Surender Kumar.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, who was also present, commended the 9 Assam Rifles’ initiative, and informed that the beneficiaries were selected from different villages of Changlang.

He said more such programmes will be conducted in the future.