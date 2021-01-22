Sona expresses concern over reckless dumping of waste

MECHUKHA, 21 Jan: Taking serious note of reckless dumping of waste and garbage in the township area here in Shi-Yomi district, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona instructed the department concerned to “take immediate corrective measures to curb the menace.”

Sona, who is currently on an official visit to his home district, went on a surprise visit to various locations of Mechukha town on Thursday morning, and expressed serious concern over the reckless dumping of waste on the roadside and the drains.

Stating that “cleanliness of a place is a prerequisite for the growth of tourism,” Sona instructed the department concerned to initiate necessary steps to keep the town clean and green.

He instructed the district administration to issue a strict order prohibiting reckless dumping of waste. He also instructed the administration to immediately issue a notice to those who have parked construction materials on the roadside, causing traffic congestion.

He suggested to them to remove all the unwanted signboards, electric poles and wires from the township area.

Meanwhile, the speaker appealed to the public to cooperate with the government departments and the general administration in making the township clean and green. (Speaker’s PR Cell)