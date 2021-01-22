DPM conducts diagnostic and awareness prog on disability rehabilitation

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

BALEK, 21 Jan: The Donyi-Polo Mission (DPM) organized a two-day ‘diagnostic-cum-awareness programme on rehabilitation of people with disability’ at the Balek secondary school in East Siang district from 19-20 January.

During the programme, experts conducted health check-up of people with disabilities, using high-tech equipment, and also provided free hearing devices, crutches and wheelchairs to the needy people.

The resource persons also made the people aware of the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Act, 2016, which ensures welfare schemes and job reservation for persons with disabilities.

Attending the programme, DPM chairman and former chief minister Gegong Apang shared the vision and aims of the DPM. He also explained the DPM’s prospects with regard to helping the needy and the poor.

The coordinator of the programme, Katon Moyong informed that the campaign will be conducted in all the districts of the Siang valley, and that the first phase of the campaign started in the Bogong belt.

Praising Apang for the commendable initiative, Moyong advised the people to come forward and avail the programme’s benefits.

Founded in 1990 by the then chief minister Gegong Apang, the Donyi-Polo Mission is a Chimpu (Itanagar)-based institute.

Under the aegis of the DPM, the school for hearing and visually impaired is enrolling children and other people with disabilities free of cost.

Among others, DPM director Mone Apang Yonggam, DPM School for Hearing and Visually Impaired principal H Sharma, GBs, anganwadi workers and school teachers attended the programme.