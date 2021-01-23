2.24 lakh latrines constructed under SBM (G) in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: A total of 2.24 lakh latrines have so far been constructed in the state under SBM (G) and most of them are septic tank-based latrines. This was informed by SBM (Grameen) Directorate SE Joi Angu during a webinar on cleanliness organized by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Itanagar.

Angu emphasized the need for creating awareness about proper disposal of faecal materials after the septic tanks are filled.

“Either retro-fitting method, for which training is being conducted, or twin-pit technology will be adopted to ensure safe disposal,” he said.

Angu informed that the twin-pit technology has been adopted only in a few areas, like Doimukh.

“The focus of the mission in Arunachal this year is building community sanitation centres and solid and liquid waste management,” he said, and urged the field staff of the ROB to educate the public about solid waste disposal in pit and channelizing of liquid waste from kitchen and bathroom to avoid stagnation.

Angu also emphasized on plastic waste management at the block level, for which, he said, technology has been obtained from the central government.

He also informed that from this year, the SBM directorate has taken over the job of building toilets for ICDS, which was earlier done by the women & child development department.

Earlier, ROB Itanagar Director HR Keshavamurthy urged the field staff to spread the message of personal as well as community hygiene during their door-to-door campaign in the rural areas to strengthen the efforts of the mission directorate.

Officials of the ROB Itanagar and field outreach bureaus at Tawang, Bomdila, Aalo, Pasighat and Tezu took part in the webinar.