First dose of Covid-19 vaccine administrated to frontline workers in Tawang

TAWANG, 22 Jan: Seventy-five frontline workers were vaccinated at the Lungla CHC, while 25 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the Dutongkhar PHC in Tawang district on Friday.

In Lungla, ADC Tashi Dhondup was the first to be administered the Covid-19 vaccine, along with 99 other beneficiaries. Lungla CHC MO Dr Tsering Penjor and Dr Hage Sambyo were also administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

The frontline workers who received vaccination included doctors, the CDPO, nurses, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and helpers and supervisors of the ICDS department.

Covid-19 vaccination drive will be held next at the Jemeithang PHC soon, said Dr Penjor.

In Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, the deputy commissioner held a district task force meeting on the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination with HoDs and medical officers on Thursday.

Discussions were held on the management of adverse event following immunization (AEFI) cases in the district, and hands-on training was provided by DRCHO Dr Andeng Sitek to the medical staff.

With 100 percent Covid vaccination carried out in the first phase, no serious case of AEFI has been reported from the district so far.

The DC congratulated the health department on the successful launch of the vaccine, and asked all the PRI members and NGOs to ensure effective participation to achieve the same result in the second phase of the vaccination drive. (DIPROs)