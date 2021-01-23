PPA dismayed at govt’s silence over Chinese intrusion

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) expressed shock and dismay over the silence maintained by the union as well as the state government on the reported Chinese intrusion and development of a Chinese village within Indian territory in Upper Subansiri district.

The party said the people of Arunachal are confused at the contradictory statements made on the issue on the floor of the parliament by both the parliamentarians from the state.

“While union MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Kiren Rijiju is of the opinion that the issue is not something new as it is historically linked with the Congress regime, Tapir Gao, one of the senior most BJP leaders in the country, has been of the firm belief that China has intruded beyond five to six kms inside Arunachal territory. His statement made in the floor of the parliament is in the record,” the party’s secretary-general Kaling Jerang said in a press statement.

Jerang said this is a sad reflection of an absence of a pragmatic military strategy for the region vis-à-vis Arunachal, in spite of the central government’s much touted Act East Policy.

“The government of India must come out with a clear statement and stand on the issue and resolve the crisis peacefully, without compromising even a single inch of land,” he demanded.

Stating that the state government also has to actively coordinate with the people living along the border, Jerang said that the union government must extend its full support towards rapid infrastructural development of the border areas.

“The PPA is of the opinion that the state government should work out a strategic programme, involving the people living along the border on the ideas of line of control and line of actual control,” the statement said.