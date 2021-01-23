Tax & excise dept state’s highest revenue earner

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: The tax, excise & narcotics department has earned Rs 878 crore in the current financial year till December 2020 to become the highest revenue earning department of the state.

The department had earned Rs 860 crore in the previous fiscal.

This was informed to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein by Tax & Excise Commissioner Kanki Darang during a meeting here on Friday.

The DCM, who paid his maiden visit to tax, excise & narcotics department here after assuming the charge of the department, urged the officers of the department to be vigilant to arrest revenue leakage and try to increase the state’s revenue collection.

He said that all the newly created divisional offices of the department will be strengthened and the pay disparity among the departmental officers will be resolved soon.

Mein said that the problem of pay anomalies is there in many other departments also, and that all such issues would be taken together for a resolution on a later date. He expressed willingness to hold a review meeting with the departmental officers after the budget session.

Stating that the drug menace is a serious issue confronting the youths of the state, the DCM said, “We need to provide support to the poppy growers with some alternative crops cultivation and also encourage contract-farming for the benefit of the farming community.”

GST Deputy Commissioner Tapas Dutta highlighted the activities of the department. (DCM’s PR Cell)