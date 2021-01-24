Tayeng urges PRI leaders to work for welfare of the people

ROING, 23 Jan: Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng called upon the newly elected PRI members of her constituency to work with zeal and enthusiasm for the greater good of the society.

Felicitating the newly elected PRI members of Dambuk constituency in Lower Dibang Valley district during a ‘pre-Republic Day celebration’ here on Saturday, Tayeng urged them to remain informed and also educate and enlighten the villagers of their respective segments about various welfare schemes and projects of the government.

Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo sought cooperation from the PRI members for successful implementation of the ‘Plastic-free Lower Dibang Valley district’ campaign, which was recently launched in the district.

Earlier, Damo paid homage to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

SP JK Lego also spoke.

All the newly elected gram panchayat and zilla parishad members and the chairpersons of Dambuk assembly constituency were felicitated on the occasion.

ZPC Newly Obang Ngupok and heads of various departments attended the programme. (DIPRO)