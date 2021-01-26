Paralympic assn demands separate job quota

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has demanded a separate job quota for the para-sportspersons of the state.

The demand was placed before the Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) by a team of the association, led by its general secretary Techi Sonu, during a meeting with SAA vice chairman Tana Sandeep at his office in Chimpu on Monday, according to a PAA release.

The association also demanded that the SAA provide coaches for para-sports, infrastructures and facilities for para-sports, and separate fund for organizing paralympics games in the state.

The SAA vice chairman assured the association of all possible help and assistance from his end for the welfare of the para-sportspersons.