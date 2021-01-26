Training prog on bird flu held

DUKOM, 25 Jan: A training programme on ‘bird flu and package and practice on oilseeds crops’ was held at Dukom village in Kamle district on Monday.

District Agriculture Officer Jomra Dulom spoke on the importance of training farmers and highlighted the various schemes under the agriculture department, while BTM Dr Habung Nakang dwelt on bird flu and its impact on human beings.

Puchi Geku block ATM Hage Aku highlighted the package and practice of oilseeds crops.

The training was followed by a demonstration on mustard cultivation by ADO Yami Bei and ATM Hage Aku.

This was followed by an interactive programme between the participating farmers and officials of the district agriculture office. (DIPRO)