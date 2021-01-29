District task force committee meeting held

ROING, 28 Jan: Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo urged medical authorities and all stakeholders involved to carry out the intensified pulse polio immunization (IPPI), routine immunization (RI) and the Covid-19 vaccination programme with sincerity and ensure that the targeted population is immunized and vaccinated.

He was addressing a district task force committee meeting on IPPI, RI and Covid-19 vaccination, held here on Thursday.

The DC also asked BRTF MO Captain Surabhi Singh Raghav to create wide publicity in the labourer camps, “so that no child of the district is deprived of getting pulse polio immunization.”

Earlier, DRCHO Dr Raju Mena made a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the achievements, the micro-plan and the immunization status of the district. He informed that “the booth activities for the immunization programme is scheduled for 31 January, and the house-to-house visit on 1 and 2 February for all the centres, except the district hospital here, the Koronu CHC, the Hunli CHC and the Iduli PHC, which will be held on 3 and 4 February.”

RI activities and the Covid-19 vaccination status of the district were also reviewed during the meeting.

It was also informed that Covid-19 vaccination sessions for healthcare workers were recently held at the district hospital and the Dambuk CHC, wherein around 119 healthcare workers were partially vaccinated.

Also present at the meeting was WHO representative Dr Victoria, who asked the health authorities of the district to follow the WHO guidelines strictly while administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

DMO R Tatan also spoke.

Later in the day, the DC chaired a meeting of the Childline Advisory Board (CAB) and the district task force committee on childcare (DTFCC).

It was attended by members of the CAB and the DTFCC, viz, the DMO, the DSP, the ICDS DD, the DLEO, the DDSE, the CDPO, child welfare committee members and members from the district child protection unit.

Childline director RK Paul made a PowerPoint presentation on ‘Understanding Childline 1098 on national level and the events and activities of the Childline, Roing’.

Commending the efforts of the agencies involved in child protection, the DC advised the team to ensure that there is no discrimination based on gender, class, background or society while handling any case. (DIPRO)