‘Langrh Declaration 2021’ adopted

NYOBIA, 28 Jan: A public referendum rally called ‘Langrh Referendum 2021’, under the aegis of the Murh Hatey Academic Development Society (MHADS), was conducted at Langrh here in Kurung Kumey district on 25 January “for changing the surname ‘Logyo’ to its original surname ‘Bamang’,” the MHADS informed in a release.

More than 700 delegates representing various Bamang villages, and those residing elsewhere participated in the event.

Attending the programme, Home Minister Bamang Felix urged the delegates to “uphold the brotherhood and relationship,” and to make friends with the youths of other tribes in the state.

He asked them to “show the path of peace, progress, aiming to protect and preserve our own ancestral identity in the best interest of the coming generations.”

MHADS chairman Bamang Tago informed that, apart from the change of surname from Logyo to Bamang, the event was also conducted with the objective of preserving and promoting the genealogical origins of the Bamang clan, to spread a sense of fraternity, love, respect, peace and cooperation, and “to have relationship with other tribes of the state.”

Later, the Langrh Referendum 2021 unanimously adopted two resolutions: change of surname from Logyo to Bamang, and adoption of the ‘Langrh Declaration 2021’.

Earlier, the Bamang genealogy was presented by Bamang Kumar and Bamang Chapo.

Science & Technology Chairman Bamang Mangha, Phassang ZPM Yomdo Tadu, Nyapin ZPM Tadar Tadey, Kimin ZPM Bamang Yayu, Sangram ZPM Hiba Memak, Bamang Taji from IMC Ward No 5, and various clan-based organizations of Sangram and Nyobia administrative circles participated in the event.