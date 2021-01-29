FIR lodged over attack

ITANAGAR, 28 Jan: The Likha Welfare Society (LWS) has lodged an FIR at the Nirjuli police station against one Riya Tabing for attacking one Likha Teyi with a dao (machete).

“In the life-threatening attack, her left shoulder has been grievously injured and her left hand has been chopped off. The victim was evacuated to the TRIHMS, which referred her to the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati, Assam,” the LWS informed, adding that the condition of the victim is still critical.

The Nirjuli police registered a case (u/s 307/326 IPC) on 25 January but have not been able to make a breakthrough in the case while the alleged accused remains absconding, it said.

Strongly condemning the attack, the LWS demanded that the state government and the police immediately constitute a joint task force, “comprising Doimukh, Nirjuli, Naharlagun and Itanagar police stations” and ensure immediate arrest of the alleged accused.

It said that, once arrested, bail should not be granted to the alleged accused. “If anybody applies for bail, then we shall presume that the person is also involved in the case and shall peruse our own course of action against the person who filed the petition for bail,” the LWS said.

“Riya Tabing, the alleged accused, should be arrested within five days; else the society shall take its own course of action,” it said.