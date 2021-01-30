PMKK inaugurated in Gohpur

GOHPUR, 29 Jan: Yupia ITI Principal Toyi Rakshap inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), run by the Smart Brains Engineers & Technologist (SBET) Pvt Ltd, here in Papum Pare district on Friday, in the presence SBET regional head Inzamul Ahmed, trainers, trainees and others.

In his address, Rakshap said, “Our government has made investment in skill-building a cornerstone of our development process. Now it is time for each one of us to contribute to this national effort, which is leading to a broad roadmap for productive skill development of the youths of the state.”

He appealed to the participating youths to be sincere, dedicated and hardworking to become successful and employable.

Ahmed spoke about the PMKK, which he said aims at providing means of livelihood and sustenance to unskilled, unprivileged and unemployed youths of the state.

He informed that the SBET is a training and placement agency under the National Skill Development Corporation and is affiliated to more than 25 SSCs and nine government skill missions in different states.

Presently, the PMKK is imparting training in solar PV installer, animator and makeup artist trades. (DIPRO)