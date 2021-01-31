7 riders selected for 17th nat’l MTB c’ship

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) has selected seven riders for the 17th National MTB Championship to be held in Gadak, Karnataka, from 19 to 21 February.

The event is being conducted by the Cycling Federation of India.

The selected riders are (men’s elite) Suto Linggi (cross-country time trial) Gollo Joseph (cross-country time trial), Bommo Riba (downhill); (women’s elite) Rubi Lombo (cross-country time trial); men’s junior Omil Mize (cross-country time trial); men’s (sub-junior) Chomson Ngemu (cross-country time trial) and Denish Hangu (cross-country time trial), informed the ACA.

They were selected after a trial conducted by the ACA at Ganga village near here on Saturday.