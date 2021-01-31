HU applies for two patents

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: The Himalayan University (HU) here on Saturday announced that it has applied for two patents – ‘Antimicrobial activity of trichoderma and trichoderma-fused silver nanoparticles (TRAg0) against pathogenic microbial strains’ and ‘Realization of active filter’.

The university’s zoology department HoD Dr Feroz Admed Shergojri and assistant professor Dr RK Sharma of the Mangalayatan University Aligarh are the inventors of the ‘Antimicrobial activity of trichoderma and trichoderma-fused silver nanoparticles (TRAg0) against pathogenic microbial strains.’

Dr Shergojri informed that the composition of trichoderma fused silver-based nanoparticles is effective against different human and agricultural pathogens. “The constituents, including novel molecules and secondary metabolites, have anti-pathogenic activities against a wide variety of plant and animal pathogens. Thus, these nanoparticles can be utilized as a potent biocide against pathogens,” he added.

The inventors of ‘Realization of active filter’ are Dr Ghanshyam Sing, who is the dean of academics of the Himalayan University, and Dr YP Singh of the Mangalayatan University.

Regarding the ‘Realization of active filter,’ Dr Ghanshyam Singh informed that the invention would reduce the number of components used in the filter and thus reduce the cost of production of a filter.

Dr Singh said, “Patent claim realization of active filter circuits using current conveyor by employing minimum active and passive components, comprising two current conveyors, four resistors, and two grounded capacitors while a second circuit realized using two current conveyors, one operational transconductance amplifier (OTA), four resistors and two capacitors.”