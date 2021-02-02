Sona resents delay in bridge construction

MECHUKHA, 1 Feb: State Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has taken serious note of the inordinate delay in the construction of the 150M permanent bridge over Yargyap Chu River to connect Singbir village in Mechukha circle in Shi-Yomi district.

The Speaker, who represents the Shi-Yomi district as legislator, directed the department concerned and the executing agency to expedite the work and ensure timely completion of the bridge.

“There shouldn’t be delay in construction of important project due to lack of coordination,” the Speaker said during a review meeting with the chief engineer (Design & Planning), Itanagar, PWD EE, Mechukha and representative of the work executing agency on Monday.

The foundation of the bridge was laid in November 2017 by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The EE briefed Sona on the challenges and other issues, including Covid-19 pandemic, which led to delay in the construction works. The EE assured the Speaker to complete the bridge as soon as possible. (Speaker’s PR Cell)