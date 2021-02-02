SLSA conducts legal literacy prog. for GBs

BOMDILA, 1 Feb: A two-day legal literacy-cum-training programme organized for the GaonBurahs of West Kameng district by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in association with the West Kameng DLSA concluded here on Monday.

Attending the programme, APSLSA member secretary Jaweplu Chai explained the roles of the GBs in the justice delivery system at grassroots level.

She enlightened the GBs about the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 and hoped the training will immensely help them in exercising their powers.

She also enlightened the GBs on free legal services and legal aid clinic.

Bomdila ADC Sang Khandu urged the GBs to be sincere in their duty and pay attention to the welfare of the people.

West Kameng DSP Jambey Netan stated that the village administrations should be aware of the newly implemented acts and laws to avoid confusion.

In the technical sessions, Law and Judicial deputy secretary-cum-APSLSA OSD Dani Belo spoke on Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice).

Other resource persons were Khamu Desisow, Kamala Dewan and Marie Riba.

District & Session Judge -cum- West Kameng DLSA chairman Tageng Padoh also conducted the technical session.

The programme was organized in collaboration with the department of justice under law & justice ministry.