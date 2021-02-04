APSCW condemns crimes against women, seeks early charge-sheeting of accused

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has vehemently condemned the alleged murder of a 26-year-old woman in Namsai district on 29 January by her husband Sani Taye, and the attack on a 23-year-old girl in Nirjuli on 24 January by one Riya Tabing.

The commission in a release on Wednesday lauded the swift action of the SPs of Namsai and the Itanagar capital region in apprehending the alleged accused in both the cases, and appealed to them to prepare charge-sheets in the cases at the earliest to ensure that justice is delivered to the victims and their families soon.

The commission has also taken suo moto cognizance and sought the status of both the cases.

Expressing concern over increasing crimes against women and girls, the APSCW urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter seriously and take necessary steps against the criminals.

It further requested all to cooperate with the police and support the investigation for further progress of the cases.