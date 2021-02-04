Work on four-lane highway will be completed on time: ADM

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom has said that the construction of the four-lane highway between Chandranagar and Papu Nallah, barring bridges and the underpass, will be completed by 31 March, as assured by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Speaking to the press here while inspecting the ongoing work for the underpass on Wednesday, the ADM said the work is being reviewed on a daily basis.

“The final blacktopping in between Itanagar and Naharlagun is going on at full speed. After that, the road within the township will be taken up. Also, streetlights will be installed along the new highway,” informed Potom.

Reviewing the work for the underpass, Potom expressed satisfaction over its progress. “The underpass work is going on very well. So far, the contractor has managed to achieve a weekly target. If this same tempo is maintained, the three-month target should be achieved,” said Potom.

He said all hindrances have been cleared “and now the onus lies with TK Engineering and the PWD highway to complete work on schedule.”

“We are extending full support and monitoring the work on a daily basis. There is no hindrance, and at this juncture we are only worried about possible rain in the coming days. The work has to be completed before the onset of monsoon,” he added.

Potom also appealed to the public to extend cooperation. “Once completed, the underpass will be an asset for the state. I appeal to the people to bear with the inconvenience for some time. Clear instruction has been given to TK Engineering and the PWD highway to complete the work within three months,” he said.

Local MLA Techi Kaso also visited the underpass site on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Potom carried out a survey in Chimpu for the widening of the Papu-Jully-Chimpu bypass road. The state government is planning to widen this particular stretch of road and convert it into a highway.

“In Chimpu area, it used to be a village road. But now it will be turned into a highway. Today I conducted a survey and the locals said that they will not give land unless they are paid compensation. This is very sad. I appeal to the public and the local leaders to give more importance to roads than compensation,” said Potom.

He said that survey will continue in the Jully area on Thursday.

“The RoW is 24 metres in Jully area. Some people have offered to voluntarily dismantle their structures, which is a good sign. The Chimpu-Jully-Papu road is very important for the capital. Hope better sense prevails and people support the highway project,” he said.