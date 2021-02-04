Firm urges people to drive cautiously on NH 13

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The Sushee Infra and Mining Limited on Wednesday appealed to the people to drive slowly and cautiously while travelling on National Highway (NH) 13.

Seeking the public’s cooperation, the firm stated in a press release that restoration work on NH 13 from Hoj to Nechiphu is currently underway, and appealed to the people to drive cautiously to avert accidents.

“Unfortunately, the work progress made so far has been hit by natural calamity, for which the company has deployed maximum manpower and machineries at various locations to finish it at the earliest,” it said.

The firm expressed gratitude to the administrations of Papum Pare, Pakke-Kessang and East Kameng districts for their cooperation towards ensuring that the project is successful.