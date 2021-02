ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), led by its president Ram Tajo on Wednesday distributed relief items such as buckets, rice, utensils, blankets, etc, to the families affected by the fire accident that had occurred at ESS Sector here on 2 February.

The relief materials were distributed among the six families whose houses were gutted in the fire. The team also interacted with the affected families.