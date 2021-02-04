Director inspects treasury office

TAWANG, 3 Feb: Accounts & Treasuries Director Tedi Techi along with Finance and Accounts Officer (HQ) Taniyang Tatung on Wednesday visited and inspected the treasury office here.

Techi inspected various files and records, audit reports and the strong room of the treasury, and suggested measures to further improve the functioning of the treasury.

Tatung highlighted the importance of timely submission of monthly accounts and verified date-wise monthly statements.

Regarding the national pension system, he pointed out the urgent need to convert non-IRA PRAN and PPAN into IRA-PRAN. (DIPRO)