Model Village GPM wins Nyokum Yullo football tournament

KIMIN, 3 Feb: The final match of the ‘Pre-Golden Jubilee 49th Nyokum Yullo Celebration Football Tournament’, organized by the 49th Nyishi Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee here in Papum Pare district, was played on Wednesday.

Model Village GPM segment won the tournament after defeating Durpa GPC segment by 2-0 goals in the final.

Social activist Techi Kena and ANSU vice president Tana Sushil Tara were among the spectators.

Addressing the gathering, Kena advised the players not to indulge in illegal activities and avoid alcohol and tobacco addiction. He also encouraged the players to work hard, so that they may play at the state level too.

Organizing chairman Tame Tara also spoke.