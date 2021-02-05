High-level team inspects Miao-Vijaynagar road

MIAO, 4 Feb: A high-level team led by RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, UD Minister Kamlung Mosang and RWD CE inspected the ongoing construction of the 157 kms long Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district.

“The road is strategically important for the state, the nation and Changlang district,” said Ngandam, and directed the contractors and engineers to expedite the construction by deploying men and machines “in triple force.”

“The PMGSY road from Miao to Vijaynagar has been pending for the last many decades, but today we have covered at least 40 kms from Miao. I expect that by March 2021 at least 100 kms of the road will be completed,” Ngandam said.

He said direction has been issued to the contractors and engineers to supervise the work progress and complete the project within the stipulated timeframe. He appealed to the local denizens to cooperate with the construction agencies, “so that there should no interruption in the project.”

Mossang also directed the construction agencies to expedite the project, and assured to extend all possible support to complete the project on time. He also urged the forest department to coordinate with other line departments to ensure smooth construction of the road without disturbing the ecosystem of the Namdapha National Park.

Among others, officials from the forest, the police, the rural works and other departments accompanied the team.