Gov administers oath to APPSC, APIC members

Jarken Gamlin takes oath as APPSC member

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: Governor BD Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the information commissioners of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Retired major general Jarken Gamlin took oath as a member of the APPSC, while Genom Tekseng, Sonam Yudron and Gumjum Haider took oath as information commissioners of the APIC.

Later, interacting with the members of the APPSC and the APIC, the governor advised them to uphold the spirit of merit, impartiality, accountability and transparency to make the state equitable, progressive and corruption-free.

The governor’s wife Neelam Misra, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona, cabinet ministers, APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam, and Chief Information Commissioner Dr Joram Begi attended the function along with other officials and public functionaries. (Raj Bhavan)