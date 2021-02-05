Rebia seeks bridge over Pachin river

NEW DELHI, 4 Feb: Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Nabam Rebia on Thursday drew the attention of the union railways minister towards construction of a steel superstructure bridge over the Pachin river to connect the Naharlagun railway station to NH 415 via Lekhi village in Arunachal.

The project was approved in 2016 and the foundation work commenced in the same year. Later, due to fund crunch, the project could not be completed.

“This is an important bridge which minimizes the traffic problem in Naharlagun

and Itanagar by shortening the road length by about 14 kilometres,” he said.

Rebia urged the government of India to consider the matter of releasing the necessary fund for the purpose in the current fiscal.