Ledum gets water supply project under Jal Jeevan Mission

LEDUM, 5 Feb: PHE Minister Wangki Lowang on Friday inaugurated a water supply project at Ledum village in East Siang district.

Lowang said the state government has accorded top priority to providing safe piped drinking water to all under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

“The 18,000 litre capacity project with a cost of Rs 123.86 lakhs had started in October 2019. With the water source in Dekam stream, the project will provide drinking water to 61 households of Bording and Lenssing Tea Estate areas,” the minister said.

Among others, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, PHED Secretary Rinchin Tashi, and Chief Engineer (E/Z) Tomo Basar were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the minister, accompanied by Moyong and engineers visited the sites of the Sirpo water project under the NLCPR and the Takilalung water supply scheme under the JJM and took stock of the projects’ development.

Ering informed the minister that the project’s headwork was badly damaged last year due to a devastating flood. He urged the minister to provide Rs 50 lakhs to carry out project restoration work before the monsoon. (DIPRO)