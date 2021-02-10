Contractors appeal officers to stay in their posing place

SAGALEE, 9 Feb: The Sagalee unit of the All Arunachal Contractors’ Welfare Association (AACWA) has appealed to all the employees posted in Sagalee division in Papum Pare district to stay in their place of posting, especially during the working months and to cooperate with the contractors.

In a press release, the AACWA unit stated that many professional contractors are facing difficulties and heavy losses because of non-payment from the state government for their completed works.

“There should not be a delay in paper works of any genuine projects at the division level for early release of funds,” the association said.

It also appealed to the state government to maintain transparency in transfer and posting of officers to check favouritism, nepotism and corruption.