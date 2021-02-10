W/ Siang healthcare workers to receive Covid vaccine

AALO, 9 Feb: The Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers in four circles of West Siang district.

The heads of offices listed as frontline workers will also be administered the vaccine to do away with apprehensions on the side effects of the vaccine.

Forty frontline workers have already taken the vaccine.

Under the Intensified Indradhanush Mission, the DFWO informed that 17 left-out children under the age group of 0-2 years have been located and the immunization doses will be administered to them on 22nd of this month to achieve the full target. (DIPRO)