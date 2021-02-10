PRI leaders sensitized on flagship progs

ANINI, 9 Feb: The PRI leaders and members of Dibang Valley district were sensitized on various flagship programmes of the government during a coordination meeting on Tuesday.

Addressing the PRI members, DRDA Project Director Lijum Ete requested the ZPMs and GPCs to extend co-operation to make the programmes of the DRDA successful in the district.

DPDO Toni Mitkong highlighted the importance of GPDP and the 15th Finance Commission.

ZP Chairperson Theko Tayu requested all the GPCs to not only coordinate with the officials in developmental matters but also to take up social issues in their respective segments.

Short PowerPoint presentations on MGNREGA, ArSrLM programmes and PMAY (G) were presented by resource persons from the DRDA office and ArSRLM. (DIPRO)