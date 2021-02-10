Stakeholders meet to finalise eco-sensitive zone in Namdapha Park

MIAO, 9 Feb: A meeting was held at Miao and Nampong on 6 and 9 February, respectively, among various stakeholders to discuss on finalising the eco-sensitive zone in Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve in Changlang district.

As per the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986, an eco-sensitive zone has to be mandatorily declared around the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Attending the meeting at Miao, local MLA and Urban Development, Minister Kamlung Mossang dwelt on the importance of the eco-sensitive zone, giving thrust on nature and wildlife conservation.

He informed the gathering about the diverse nature of the forests of Namdapha and its beauty, for which nature lovers, tourists etc are attracted to this remote area of Arunachal.

At Nampong, MLA cum Advisor Department of Tourism Laisam Simai also spoke on the preservation and protection of nature. He advised the participants to give back something to nature by taking up plantation activities.

In both the meetings, CF & Field Director Tapek Riba gave a brief introduction of the purpose of the meeting, which was followed by DCF, Assistant Field Director Aduk Paron providing details of the status of the eco-sensitive zone around Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Both the meetings were conducted successfully as the park authorities apprised and convinced the public about the nature and importance of the constitution of the eco-sensitive zone. The tiger reserve officials informed that the gathering supported the objective of the meeting.

Though the process of the declaration of the eco-sensitive zone around Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve had begun a long time back, the meeting was required due to few observations made by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

Public leaders, Panchayat leaders, student leaders, NGOs, and officials of the general administration and forest & wildlife department attended the meeting.