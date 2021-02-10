CS discusses rehab initiatives with Kripa Foundation

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had a meeting with the Kripa Foundation regarding de-addiction and rehabilitation initiatives in the state at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Kripa Foundation, with centres in Guwahati, Kohima, and Shillong is an NGO in the field of addiction treatment, affiliated with the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

After detailed deliberation, it was decided that there is a need to set up a rehabilitation centre in Arunachal Pradesh. It was also suggested that the de-addiction centre in Namsai may be developed into full-fledged rehabilitation centre.

It was also decided that an educational module shall be developed in school curriculum for secondary and senior secondary school students with an objective to educate them about drug menace. The same module will also teach them life skills.

The identified medical practitioners, technical counsellors and supporting staff shall undergo exposure visit to Kripa Foundation Centre in Kohima and Shillong to have first information of the environment and other the set-ups of the institution.

Fr Cajetan D Menezes Director & Managing Trustee Kripa Foundation, Abou Mere Regional Director Kripa Foundation Kohima, Bendang Imsong Coordinator Kripa Foundation Kohima, and senior officers of Health & Family Welfare Department, Health Secretary P Partibhan, Joint Secretary Mamta Riba and APSACS Project Director Dr Riken Riba were present in the meeting. (CS PR Cell)