DC takes stock of progress of ongoing projects

AALO, 9 Feb: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi on Monday held a review meeting to take stock of the progress of the ongoing projects with 80 percent physical completion in the district.

During the meeting, it was revealed that “while many of the projects have been completed, the financial grant against some projects is nil and it is 60 percent for many of the projects undertaken in the district.”

The DC stressed on quality and ‘actual’ progress of the works undertaken so far to get financial grants.

District Planning Officer Marjum Karga spelt out in detail the government instructions to all districts on projects/ schemes, where 80 percent of the work has been completed.

The executing agencies briefed the status of their works. (DIPRO)