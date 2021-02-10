Lowang stresses on routine maintenance of water supply components

ITANAGAR, 9 Feb: Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE WS) Minister Wangki Lowang emphasized the need for routine maintenance of all the installed water supply components to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

While taking stock of the progress of ongoing works under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Phase-II in a review meeting of the PHE&WS department on Monday, Lowang stressed upon sustainability of the water supply system, especially in water-stressed areas.

“Water conservation and convergent activities should be taken up to meet the goal of JJM,” he said while commending the department for the achievement made under JJM so far in the state.

The minister encouraged the engineers to maintain team spirit to achieve the goal of the mission.

PHE&WS department Secretary Rinchin Tashi advised the field engineers to be more analytical in their approach towards JJM. He further advised them to follow the JJM guidelines while planning and implementing water supply projects and conduct IEC activities so as to make JJM a mass movement.

On 10 percent funds being allocated to the divisions as performance incentives, he encouraged all the field units to make the best use of the opportunity for their respective districts.

Earlier, Chief Engineer (Sanitation) cum SBM Mission Director Sentum Yomcha highlighted the various issues pertaining to SBM-II, including the progress update.

Chief Engineer (Eastern Zone)-cum-Mission State JJM Director Tomo Basar apprised the minister on the progress made under JJM.

Chief Engineer (D&P) T Ketan and Chief Engineer (WZ) Toko Jyoti, along with all the superintending engineers, EEs, AEs, JEs and consultants attended the meeting.

On Tuesday, training-of-trainers for PRIs and other stakeholders for SBM-II was conducted in collaboration with SIRD and supported by DDWS.

A refresher interactive training was also conducted, where the officials were trained about roles and importance of implementation support agency, water quality monitoring and surveillance, information, education, communication and integrated management information system.