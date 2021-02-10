Major power cuts ahead in East Arunachal

PASIGHAT, 9 Feb: Executive Engineer (E), Pasighat Transmission Division-III, Department of Power informed that the Daporijo- Aalo 132 kV transmission line has been shut down by the Pasighat Transmission Division with effect from 9 February and will continue till 12 February from 8 AM to 4.30 PM.

Another shutdown will take place from 16 to 19 February during the same hours.

This is being done to carry out clearance of vegetation along the corridor of transmission line and associated annual maintenance of the transmission line as this transmission line transverses through tough terrain with thick forests.

This shutdown shall have an impact on the grid power supply during the daytime to the downstream districts of Leparada, Lower Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Lohit and some parts of Changlang districts.

At the same time, the executive engineer (E) has requested the consumers of grid power of the affected districts to bear with the department of power for the absence of grid supply during the daytime till the schedule of essential line maintenance is accomplished. (AIPRO)