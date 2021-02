Mountaineer Tagit Sorang on Wednesday met Group Captain Jai Kishan, principal of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, West Bengal and discussed various issues related to the development of adventure sports, particularly mountaineering, and tourism activities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kishan assured to extend necessary technical guidance and help in conducting mountaineering expeditions, especially in exploring the unexplored mountain peaks in Arunachal.