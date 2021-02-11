CM promises funds for hockey in upcoming budget

ITANAGAR, 10 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday promised the president of Hockey India, Gyanendro Ningombam that funds would be allotted for hockey in the upcoming budget.

Khandu also assured that the state government is ready to provide full support for the promotion of hockey in the state.

Ningombam had called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu and informed the CM about the good scope hockey has in terms of future career growth for the youths.

He said if a child begins practicing hockey at a young age, he or she has higher chances of attaining good future opportunities, compared to other sports. (CM’s PR Cell)